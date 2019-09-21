Ramaphosa: ANC will remain loyal to Mugabe's Zanu-PF
Speaking at the memorial service of the late Robert Mugabe, Ramaphosa said the ANC will always be on the side of ruling Zanu-PF, and South Africans must derive great lessons from Mugabe’s life.
DURBAN – President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for all sanctions against Zimbabwe to be lifted.
Ramaphosa was speaking at a memorial service to honour former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe in Pietermaritzburg on Friday.
He says the African National Congress (ANC) will always be on the side of ruling Zanu-PF, and South Africans must derive great lessons from Mugabe’s life.
Ramaphosa said the late Zimbabewan leader was a champion of African unity.
“He was a true Africanist who firmly believed in the ability of Africa and African leaders to find solutions for our own problems.”
The president said Mugabe enabled free passage of the ANC's armed forces during apartheid and the party will always remain loyal to his party – the Zanu-PF.
“He was willing to give free passage to our soldiers, knowing very well he would be risking reprisal from the apartheid regime. But did he hesitate? Not President Robert Gabriel Mugabe.”
Mugabe died in a Singaporean hospital earlier this month aged 95.
He ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years before being ousted in 2017 through a military coup.
His burial is expected to take place next month.
