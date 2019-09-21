Mahlobo, Abrahams abused powers in Zuma poisoning case, says lawyer

The estranged wife of former president Jacob Zuma is considering suing the state after the NPA declined to prosecute over allegations she tried to poison the former president.

JOHANNESBURG – Former state security minister David Mahlobo and ex National Prosecution Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams have been dragged into the drawn-out tensions between former president Jacob Zuma and his estranged wife, Nompumelelo Ntuli-Zuma.

For years, Ntuli-Zuma was accused of poisoning her husband with the help of foreign intelligence agencies.

But the NPA has declined to prosecute, saying there was no evidence of any poisoning.

The former first lady’s lawyers have now pointed fingers at Mahlobo and Abrahams, accusing them of abusing their positions in the matter.

It was the former state security minister who confirmed that Zuma had been poisoned and then received treatment in Russia.

Ntuli-Zuma was labelled the prime suspect.

She was swiftly taken out of her marital home in Nkandla, and spent at least four years with the allegations hanging over her head.

Her lawyer Ulrich Roux said there was no shred of evidence to suggest the former president was poisoned – least of all by his client.

“The entire charge was, in my view, politically fueled trumped up charge and one can only point a finger at the head of the NPA at the time as well as the minister of state security. It’s an absolute abuse of their position.”

Roux said Ntuli-Zuma may sue the state for damages.