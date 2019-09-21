Hugh Jackman banned from daughter's class
Jackman's youngest child asked him to stop watching her lessons because he kept getting mobbed by the other dancers.
LONDON – Hugh Jackman's daughter has asked him not to attend her dance classes anymore.
The Greatest Showman actor - who has Oscar (18)and Ava (14) with wife Deborra-Lee Furness - is a supportive parent but his youngest child asked him to stop watching her lessons because he kept getting mobbed by the other dancers.
He said: "My daughter does dance and I go watch her. But after The Greatest Showman, I had 60 young girls in their tutus coming up to be and my daughter says, 'You are not coming to dance again!' "
The 50-year-old actor also admitted his son has stopped listening to any advice he wants to impart.
He said: "I'm more reminded of my age when I look at my son, who is now 18.
"He's at a point in his life where he doesn't think he should be following his father's advice any more.
"Anytime I ask him to do something or listen to me, he just says, 'I'm an adult now. I can do what I want.' "
But while the Logan actor may not be giving out advice at the moment, he is always willing to listen to any guidance offered by his wife.
He toldCloser magazine: "I met her a long time before I became famous and she has always loved me regardless of my success or my status.
"She was also the one who has always supported me in pursuing my career, especially at the beginning when she had many opportunities to work but she believed in me and wanted to help me get my Hollywood career going.
"There have been many moments where I was getting seduced by different projects and I could have let my ambition get the better of me, but she was always there to say, 'No dear, this is not the moment, this isn't a good project for you,' and she would always be right.
More in Lifestyle
-
Jennifer Lopez closes Versace Milan show in that jungle dress
-
Lil Nas X wouldn't have come out if he was at home
-
Ndlovu Youth Choir arrive home to loud cheers, love and hugs
-
SA counts down to Prince Harry, Markle & Archie's visit
-
Brad Pitt recalls defending Gwyneth Paltrow from Harvey Weinstein
-
'Game of Thrones' seeks record in final Emmys battle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.