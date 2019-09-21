Funeral of Deputy Minister Hlongwa to take place today
Thirty-eight-year-old Hlongwa died in an accident last week Friday in Limpopo after her car was hit by a truck.
JOHANNESBURG – Hundreds of people are expected to gather at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Center in Durban for the funeral service of energy and mineral resources deputy minister Bavelile Hlongwa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy during the service on Saturday morning.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow deliver the eulogy at the funeral service of the late Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Ms Bavelile Hlongwa, at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Center (ICC) in Durban. https://t.co/9Gf6ZbtZtQ— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) September 20, 2019
Ramaphosa visited her family in Umbilo in Kwazulu-Natal on Friday to pay his respect.
Ramaphosa said Hlongwa's death is a great loss for the country.
“In her we had planted the best seeds for the future. We knew that we were going to continue harvesting as country, from her knowledge, her talent and commitment. A young tree that had a great deal of promise has fallen.”
