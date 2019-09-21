View all in Latest
Funeral of Deputy Minister Hlongwa to take place today

Thirty-eight-year-old Hlongwa died in an accident last week Friday in Limpopo after her car was hit by a truck.

Late Deputy Mineral Resources Minister Bavelile Hlongwa. Picture: Twitter
Late Deputy Mineral Resources Minister Bavelile Hlongwa. Picture: Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Hundreds of people are expected to gather at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Center in Durban for the funeral service of energy and mineral resources deputy minister Bavelile Hlongwa.

Thirty-eight-year-old Hlongwa died in an accident last week Friday in Limpopo after her car was hit by a truck.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy during the service on Saturday morning.

Ramaphosa visited her family in Umbilo in Kwazulu-Natal on Friday to pay his respect.

Ramaphosa said Hlongwa's death is a great loss for the country.

“In her we had planted the best seeds for the future. We knew that we were going to continue harvesting as country, from her knowledge, her talent and commitment. A young tree that had a great deal of promise has fallen.”

