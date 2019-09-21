DUT stabbing victim Sandile Ndlovu dies in hospital

Ndlovu was assaulted in a lecture room at the university’s Steve Biko campus on 16 September and was in intensive care since then.

JOHANNESBURG - Durban University of Technology (DUT) student Sandile Ndlovu, who was stabbed on campus almost two weeks ago, has died. He died in hospital on Saturday morning.

Ndlovu was assaulted in a lecture room at the university’s Steve Biko campus on 16 September and was in intensive care since then.

Family spokesperson and uncle to Ndlovu, Tshepo Mokoena, confirmed his passing.

“Sandile passed on this morning and as a result, I informed his friends and all his supporters on social media before inaccurate information could be published,” Mokoena said.

Meanwhile, nine DUT students who were arrested for allegedly attempting to set a security guard alight during protests at the institution after Ndlovu’s stabbing were released on R2,000 bail each on Friday.

