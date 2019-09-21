DUT stabbing victim Sandile Ndlovu dies in hospital
Ndlovu was assaulted in a lecture room at the university’s Steve Biko campus on 16 September and was in intensive care since then.
JOHANNESBURG - Durban University of Technology (DUT) student Sandile Ndlovu, who was stabbed on campus almost two weeks ago, has died. He died in hospital on Saturday morning.
Family spokesperson and uncle to Ndlovu, Tshepo Mokoena, confirmed his passing.
“Sandile passed on this morning and as a result, I informed his friends and all his supporters on social media before inaccurate information could be published,” Mokoena said.
Meanwhile, nine DUT students who were arrested for allegedly attempting to set a security guard alight during protests at the institution after Ndlovu’s stabbing were released on R2,000 bail each on Friday.
Sandile Ndhlovu was sent to Durban University of Technology to acquire a qualification to better the conditions at his home.He was stabbed in a lecture room.He passed away this morning, returning back home in a coffin 😢💔.#RIPSANDILE#JUSTICEFORSANDILE https://t.co/QAtTjC8Wrg— #JusticeForSandile (@Rich_N_Ndlovu) September 21, 2019
As a student I am Sandile, we are Sandile, he is us!!! All we ask for is accountability, no student should return home in a coffin.— Naruto (@MnisiJulius) September 21, 2019
May his soul rest in perfect peace. #JusticeForSandile
💔😓 South Africa has turned into a country filled with violent monsters who make it their job to kill innocent souls 😭what happened to #SandileNdlovu hurts me, I think it's time we stand UNITED as students and fight for our rights to safety #WeAreNotSafe #JusticeForSandile 💔🇿🇦— ZamaNonduna Nommie Nxasana (@zamanonduna) September 21, 2019
No parent should go through such.. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#JusticeForSandile— Khethiwe 👑💕🍓 (@IamNdlovukazi07) September 21, 2019
