CT demonstrators brave rain to march against femicide
Scores of men and women marched to Parliament, despite the pouring rain that failed to deter demonstrators who marched for the rights of women.
CAPE TOWN –Hundreds of protesters gathered in Cape Town on Saturday to unite against femicide and the abuse of women and children.
This follows the rape and murders of multiple women in recent weeks.
#FemicideMarch Hundreds of protesters have marched to parliament today to end femicide. LP pic.twitter.com/u3zdcjMOrI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 21, 2019
Women and men dressed in black can be seen with placards reading “no bail for rapists” and “justice for all”.
Activist Lucinda Evans said she’s not waiting for change, she is demanding change.
“In 1956 women struggled to come together for the liberation of this country. In 2019 it is the same call to come together.”
Their list of grievances pertains to victim support, human trafficking, the national register for sex offenders’ registry and more.
Minister of women Maite Nkoana-Mashabane addressed the crowd and accepted their memorandum of demands.
“Women can no longer walk safe in the streets. You braved the rain because it is raining blood of our children.”
