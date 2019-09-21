Bavelile Hlongwa remembered as a servant of the people

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala says Bavelile Hlongwa was known in the in ANC for her fearless and combative but constructive engagement.

DURBAN – Premier Sihle Zikalala says the death of deputy energy and mineral resources minister Bavelile Hlongwa has been a huge blow for the African National Congress (ANC) and the struggle for humanity.

Zikalala says Hlongwa was known in the party for her fearless and combative but constructive engagement.

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge will award to me on that day – and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for His appearing.” pic.twitter.com/CM77WhTHvW — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) September 21, 2019

The KZN premier spoke earlier on Saturday morning at the funeral service of the deceased deputy minister.

“Comrade Bavelile was one of those who was in the ANC not just to be in government, but for the service of the people. In particular, the poor, the rural masses and the youth and women.”

President @CyrilRamaphosa has arrived at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban, KZN for the Official Funeral service of the late Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Ms Bavelile Hlongwa. #RIPBavelile pic.twitter.com/eoWpMJCksc — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) September 21, 2019

President Cyril Ramaphosa and other dignitaries, including Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and African National Congress Womens League leader Bathabile Dlamini, are attending the service at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre.

Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy.