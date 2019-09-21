Bavelile Hlongwa remembered as a servant of the people

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
Go

Bavelile Hlongwa remembered as a servant of the people

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala says Bavelile Hlongwa was known in the in ANC for her fearless and combative but constructive engagement.

Funeral service for the late deputy mineral resources minister Bavelile Hlongwa. Picture: GCIS Twitter.
Funeral service for the late deputy mineral resources minister Bavelile Hlongwa. Picture: GCIS Twitter.
one hour ago

DURBAN – Premier Sihle Zikalala says the death of deputy energy and mineral resources minister Bavelile Hlongwa has been a huge blow for the African National Congress (ANC) and the struggle for humanity.

Zikalala says Hlongwa was known in the party for her fearless and combative but constructive engagement.

The KZN premier spoke earlier on Saturday morning at the funeral service of the deceased deputy minister.

“Comrade Bavelile was one of those who was in the ANC not just to be in government, but for the service of the people. In particular, the poor, the rural masses and the youth and women.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa and other dignitaries, including Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and African National Congress Womens League leader Bathabile Dlamini, are attending the service at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre.

Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA