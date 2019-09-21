View all in Latest
9 suspects killed in failed robberies in Isipingo

Police had earlier reported that seven suspects had died, but later confirmed that another two had been shot by officers at another scene.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Nine suspects have died in a shootout with the police in Isipingo, South of Durban, on Saturday morning.

Authorities say they received information about a planned business robbery in the area.

Police had earlier reported that seven suspects had died, but later confirmed that another two had been shot by officers at another scene.

Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala explains.

“While we were busy at the scene where seven suspects died during an exchange of fire between the police and the suspects, gunshots were also heard emanating from the other side not far from the main crime scene.”

Gwala said the two suspects were also declared dead on the scene after they shot at police, who retaliated.

