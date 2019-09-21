13 lives lost on SA roads in under 24 hours

Nine people died in Cape Town in the early hours of Saturday morning while four people were killed in Mpumalanga on Friday night on the N4 near Middleburg.

JOHANNESBURG – Two accidents have claimed the lives of 13 people on the country's roads in less than 24 hours.

Nine people died in Cape Town in the early hours of Saturday morning when a vehicle overturned in Steenburg, while four people were killed in a collision in Mpumalanga on Friday night on the N4 near Middleburg.

Nine people were killed and fourteen others sustained various injuries in a single-vehicle collision along #OuKaapseWeg in #Steenberg this morning. https://t.co/zCSioYZz9n — ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) September 21, 2019

There were several injuries in both accidents.

The MEC for community safety, security and liaison in Mpumalanga has urged motorists to travel with caution ahead of Tuesday’s public holiday.

Her spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said, “Ms Gabsile Tshabalala has called on motorists, particularly those who will be travelling on Tuesday, to use the road cautiously so that the loss of life is avoided.”