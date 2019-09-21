13 lives lost on SA roads in under 24 hours
Nine people died in Cape Town in the early hours of Saturday morning while four people were killed in Mpumalanga on Friday night on the N4 near Middleburg.
JOHANNESBURG – Two accidents have claimed the lives of 13 people on the country's roads in less than 24 hours.
Nine people died in Cape Town in the early hours of Saturday morning when a vehicle overturned in Steenburg, while four people were killed in a collision in Mpumalanga on Friday night on the N4 near Middleburg.
Nine people were killed and fourteen others sustained various injuries in a single-vehicle collision along #OuKaapseWeg in #Steenberg this morning. https://t.co/zCSioYZz9n— ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) September 21, 2019
There were several injuries in both accidents.
The MEC for community safety, security and liaison in Mpumalanga has urged motorists to travel with caution ahead of Tuesday’s public holiday.
Her spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said, “Ms Gabsile Tshabalala has called on motorists, particularly those who will be travelling on Tuesday, to use the road cautiously so that the loss of life is avoided.”
More in Local
-
SABC board condemns leaking of document with allegations against GCEO and CFO
-
Funeral of Deputy Minister Hlongwa to take place today
-
PODCAST: Beyond the Touchline goes inside the hearts & minds of the Springboks
-
Maditla’s family to still support her after life imprisonment sentence
-
Ndlovu Youth Choir arrive home to loud cheers, love and hugs
-
Metrobus to resume operations after 5-day strike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.