Zuma 'poisoning': MaNtuli linked to a crime she never committed, says lawyer
Jacob Zuma ex-wife was accused of being behind the alleged poisoning in 2014 along with foreign intelligence agencies.
JOHANNESBURG – Lawyers representing Jacob Zuma’s estranged wife Nompumelelo Ntuli-Zuma said they were not surprised that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has declined to prosecute anyone over the alleged poisoning of the former president.
On Friday, the prosecutions body said there was no evidence to suggest Zuma was poisoned.
She was banished from the former president's Nkandla homestead.
Her lawyer Ulrich Roux said Ntuli-Zuma’s reputation has been tarnished.
“She was linked to a crime which was never committed, and her reputation certainly sustained severe damage.”
Roux said it was unfair that it took the NPA more than four years to determine that there was no case against his client.
Roux said: “My client has, from the outset, said that she had no knowledge of any plot to poison Jacob Zuma nor was she involved in any way. She has maintained her innocence since the day she was kicked out of the Nkandla homestead.”
Zuma’s estranged wife may sue the State for damages after the NPA’s decision not to prosecute anyone over the alleged poisoning, which was pinned on her.
Fed up with years of allegations hanging over her head, Ntuli-Zuma pushed the authority to decide whether it was going to prosecute her.
