Zinhle Maditla handed four life sentences for killing her children

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga mother Zinhle Maditla has been sentenced to four life terms in prison for the murders of her children.

Judge Segopotje Mphahlele handed down the sentence in the Middelburg Magistrates Court on Friday.

The children died in December last year after the 25-year-old mother fed them rat poison.

