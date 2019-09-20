WC plan to fight crime to include targeting cheap alcohol, youth employment

The provincial government is investing more than R1 billion into the training and deployment of 3,000 new law enforcement officers.

CAPE TOWN - All of the Western Cape government’s departments have to help clamp down on crime in the province.

The provincial government is investing more than R1 billion into the training and deployment of 3,000 new law enforcement officers.

The Department of Community Safety will be responsible for overseeing the training and deployment of the new officers.

Premier Alan Winde said the City of Cape Town would facilitate the training.

“We’ll have enhanced police oversight and work to change legislation to ensure that cheap alcohol pricing is altered.”

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture will be responsible for the youth-in-service programme which helps young people gain work experience through internships.

The Finance and Economic Opportunities departments will be tasked with getting more young people into jobs.

Winde said the Education Department would be increasing safety while the Transport and Public Works Department would focus on reducing road deaths.