WC plan to fight crime to include targeting cheap alcohol, youth employment
The provincial government is investing more than R1 billion into the training and deployment of 3,000 new law enforcement officers.
CAPE TOWN - All of the Western Cape government’s departments have to help clamp down on crime in the province.
The provincial government is investing more than R1 billion into the training and deployment of 3,000 new law enforcement officers.
The Department of Community Safety will be responsible for overseeing the training and deployment of the new officers.
Premier Alan Winde said the City of Cape Town would facilitate the training.
“We’ll have enhanced police oversight and work to change legislation to ensure that cheap alcohol pricing is altered.”
The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture will be responsible for the youth-in-service programme which helps young people gain work experience through internships.
The Finance and Economic Opportunities departments will be tasked with getting more young people into jobs.
Winde said the Education Department would be increasing safety while the Transport and Public Works Department would focus on reducing road deaths.
Popular in Local
-
EWN exclusive: 231 Joburg firefighters suspended
-
Amy'Leigh De Jager 'was never the same' after kidnapping
-
Amy’Leigh De Jager kidnapping: Accused's mission was well planned, court told
-
Gauteng residents warned to prepare for rising hot weather conditions
-
Accused confessed to kidnapping Amy’Leigh De Jager - prosecutor
-
Eugene de Kock theft used as excuse to steal from state, Zondo Inquiry told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.