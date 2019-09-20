Suspects in Elsies River shooting expected in court

An 18-year-old man and three children were killed when gunmen stormed a wendy house on Tuesday night.

CAPE TOWN - Three men arrested in connection with child murders in Elsies River are expected in the Goodwood Magistrates Court on Friday.

The children’s two mothers were also wounded.

Angry Clarke’s Estate residents are expected to gather at the court.

The suspects were arrested by members of the police's anti-gang unit shortly after Tuesday night’s shooting.

The Elsies River community policing forum has told Eyewitness News that the 18-year-old man killed in the shooting was the actual target.

Clarke’s Estate resident and family friend of two of the deceased children, Eugene Jacobs, said gang violence was at its worst in the area.

“It’s at its worst. The police actually do nothing here. Innocent people die all the time. It’s not safe for children to go to school here because the shooting can start at any moment.”

Residents said over the past three weeks, they counted at least eight murders in Clarke’s Estate.