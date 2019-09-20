Suspects in Elsies River shooting expected in court

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
Go

Suspects in Elsies River shooting expected in court

An 18-year-old man and three children were killed when gunmen stormed a wendy house on Tuesday night.

Pupils at the Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Primary School in Elsies River hold posters after their classmate Adrian Alexander was murdered on17 September 2019. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
Pupils at the Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Primary School in Elsies River hold posters after their classmate Adrian Alexander was murdered on17 September 2019. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
26 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Three men arrested in connection with child murders in Elsies River are expected in the Goodwood Magistrates Court on Friday.

An 18-year-old man and three children were killed when gunmen stormed a wendy house on Tuesday night.

WATCH: Elsies River reeling after 4 killed in alleged gang hit

The children’s two mothers were also wounded.

Angry Clarke’s Estate residents are expected to gather at the court.

The suspects were arrested by members of the police's anti-gang unit shortly after Tuesday night’s shooting.

The Elsies River community policing forum has told Eyewitness News that the 18-year-old man killed in the shooting was the actual target.

Clarke’s Estate resident and family friend of two of the deceased children, Eugene Jacobs, said gang violence was at its worst in the area.

“It’s at its worst. The police actually do nothing here. Innocent people die all the time. It’s not safe for children to go to school here because the shooting can start at any moment.”

Residents said over the past three weeks, they counted at least eight murders in Clarke’s Estate.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA