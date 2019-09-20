View all in Latest
Summer maintenance but no power cuts planned, says Eskom

Eskom has rubbished the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s claim that it’s issued warnings to municipalities about the possibility of load shedding at the end of this month and October.

Picture: Pexels.
Picture: Pexels.
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has rubbished the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s claim that it’s issued warnings to municipalities about the possibility of load shedding at the end of this month and October.

On Thursday, the party called on the power utility to come clean in the interest of transparency.

DA Member of Parliament Natasha Mazzone said that she wrote to Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza to seek clarity about the potential rolling blackouts.

But Eskom’s general manager for system operations Bernard Magoro said that the power utility had not issued any warning to municipalities about possible power cuts.

"We'll be doing a lot of maintenance during summer but we are not expecting any load shedding, however, if things change, like the level of breakdown goes above 10,500MW, the risk of load shedding remains. As part of the planning process, we're not planning load shedding during this time."

