Stellenbosch University to contribute to Clarissa Lindoor's funeral

Clarissa Lindoor was beaten to death on Nietvoorbij Farm over the past weekend after she apparently got into an argument with her partner.

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch University on Thursday said the death of a young mother who was killed allegedly by her boyfriend should inspire people to intensify the struggle against gender-based violence.

Lindoor worked at the university for a company providing cleaning serves.

The man has since handed himself over to police.

Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor Wim De Villiers said: “We are shocked and saddened. The fact that this murder occurred despite the current focus on gender-based violence in our country adds to our outrage. The university has been in contact with Ms Lindoor’s family and we will make a financial contribution towards her funeral.”