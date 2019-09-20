Some firefighters living in 'unsafe' JHB building
Although all firefighting operations have been stopped at the Joburg Central Fire station, there are families still living there because they have nowhere to go.
JOHANNESBURG – Eyewitness News has learnt that some firefighters are still staying in the old Johannesburg Central Fire station in Marshalltown, despite the building being declared unsafe by the Department of Labour a year ago.
Although all firefighting operations have been stopped there, several families are still living in the flats because they have nowhere else to go.
Children’s voices echo through the dilapidated building; oblivious to the dangers they’re exposed to.
The walls and stairs have weakened because they’ve been dampened by leaking taps.
The children are exposed to wires and large cracks everywhere, while the pungent smell from raw sewage pouring out of blocked drains is hard to avoid.
But the 110-year-old two-storey building is home to many families, including firefighters employed by the City of Johannesburg.
Those who spoke to EWN said they paid rent of R1,500 every month.
But emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has defended the City for asking rent, saying it’s extremely cheap.
“You could say its nothing. You cannot even compare with the amount that is being charged out in other accommodation areas.”
Mulaudzi also said they were concerned about staff’s safety and were trying to arrange alternative accommodation.
Popular in Local
-
Request by 2 of De Jager’s accused kidnappers to switch prisons denied
-
6 people killed, 8 others injured in KZN multi-vehicle crash
-
Amy’Leigh De Jager kidnapping: Accused's mission was well planned, court told
-
EWN exclusive: 231 Joburg firefighters suspended
-
Zinhle Maditla handed four life sentences for killing her children
-
Alleged middle man in Jayde Panayiotou murder appears in court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.