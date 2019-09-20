Seven debutants in Springbok Women’s squad for Spain Test

The squad included 14 players who participated in the last Springbok Women’s Test against Kenya in August – which they won to book their place in the 2021 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

CAPE TOWN - Springbok Women’s coach Stanley Raubenheimer included seven uncapped players in his match-day squad for their Test against Spain in Port Elizabeth on Saturday - with winger Piwokuhle Nyanda guaranteed her first cap.

Noxolo Mankayi (prop), Prelene Pegram (lock), Nompumelelo Mathe (loose-forward), Unam Tose (scrumhalf), Sesethu Mtshazi (centre) and Chuma Qawe (fullback), who were all members of the SA Select Women’s squad that faced the Spain Invitational XV last week, are in line to make their debuts off the bench.

The squad included 14 players who participated in the last Springbok Women’s Test against Kenya in August – which they won to book their place in the 2021 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand – including captain Babalwa Latsha, Aseza Hele and Tayla Kinsey.

“A few injuries and the fact that the Springbok Women’s Sevens players were unavailable have allowed us to look a little broader at the talent out there, and some of the players did well against the Spain Invitational XV, so this is a good opportunity for the young players,” said Raubenheimer.

“Spain’s set pieces are solid, they have good hands in the backline and they also tend to play quickly from the breakdowns. Over and above that they are ranked in the top 10 on the women’s rugby rankings. I think the set pieces will be the key, so we have to contain them there, as that is where I think the match will be won or lost.”

The match kicks off at 15h00.

Springbok Women’s team to face Spain:15 – Vuyolwethu Maqholo (Western Province)

14 – Nqobile Mhlangu (KZN)

13 – Zinhle Ndawonde (KZN)

12 – Aphiwe Ngwevu (Border)

11 – Piwokuhle Nyanda (Golden Lions)

10 – Kirsten Conrad (Western Province)

9 – Tayla Kinsey (KZN)

8 – Aseza Hele (Eastern Province)

7 – Nomsa Mokwai (Western Province)

6 – Sizophila Solontsi (KZN)

5 – Karthy Dludla (KZN)

4 – Celeste Adonis (Boland)

3 – Babalwa Latsha (captain – Western Province)

2 – Lindelwa Gwala (KZN)

1 – Yonela Ngxingolo (Border)

Replacements:

16 – Annique Geswind (Western Province)

17 – Noxolo Mankayi (Eastern Province)

18 – Onaka Jita (Boland)

19 – Prelene Pegram (SWD)

20 – Nompumelelo Mathe (KZN)

21 – Unam Tose (Border)

22 – Sesethu Mtshazi (Western Province)

23 – Chuma Qawe (Border)