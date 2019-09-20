SA counts down to Prince Harry, Markle & Archie's visit

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their son Archie will be in the country next week as part of a 10-day visit to Southern Africa.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa will be graced by royalty within a matter of days as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare for a historic visit.

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their son Archie will be in the country next week as part of a 10-day visit to Southern Africa.

The tour to South Africa and some neighbouring countries will be jampacked for the young royals with 35 different engagements.

They will start their tour in Cape Town on Monday, with visits to a township and District Six.

On Wednesday, Harry and Meghan will meet Archbishop Desmond and Leah Tutu before Harry jets off to Botswana.

Meghan will join him there later, before they return to South Africa on 1 October.

The tour concludes in Johannesburg on 2 October with the Duke and Duchess attending an audience with President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Dr Tshepo Motsepe.