Roelofse tells Zondo Inquiry why he believed Mdluli was being protected
Senior Hawks detective Colonel Kobus Roelofse has accused the unit’s former head of fabricating claims against him in order to derail the case against former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.
PRETORIA - A senior Hawks detective has accused the unit’s former head of fabricating claims against him in order to derail the case against former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli.
Colonel Kobus Roelofse told the state capture commission that when he turned to the then acting Hawks head Major-General Berning Ntlemeza for support, he was instead attacked.
The detective tried for more than three years to have Crime Intelligence and police management declassify the evidence needed to prosecute Mdluli, but this has not happened to this day.
Roelofse read from a letter Ntlemeza penned to former national police commissioner Riah Phiyega, in which he alleged that the manner in which the detective obtained classified documents was suspicious.
He was then asked to respond to the letter.
“Apart from the fact that he’s accusing me of not having the documents, the classified information, albeit the fact that it didn’t have the security, I had top security clearance at the time. There’s no basis for him to say this. I think this was done deliberately and with malice.”
Roelofse explained why he believed Mdluli was being protected by even the highest levels in the South African Police Service and government.
“It became clear to me that the investigation didn’t only include General Mdluli and General Lazarus. It went much wider than that and it included very senior people who were not necessarily inside the police but outside the police.
I cannot see that people will just risk their careers for General Mdluli, unless he has something on them that we don’t know about.”
WATCH: State capture commission proceedings on 20 September 2019
