Request by 2 of De Jager’s accused kidnappers to switch prisons denied
Friday was the second day of the formal bail application of Tharina Human, Laetitia Nel and Pieter van Zyl.
VANDERBIJLPARK - The Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court denied a request by two of Amy’Leigh De Jager's accused kidnappers to be moved from the Johannesburg prison.
They were arrested earlier this month, just days after the child was snatched while she was being dropped off by her mother at school.
They've been charged with kidnapping and extortion for trying to get a R2 million ransom from De Jager's family.
Lawyers for Human and Nel approached the court with a request from their clients to be moved from the Johannesburg Prison to the Vanderbijlpark police station holding cells.
They cited unsafe conditions, saying they are in a cell with 70 other people and were threatened overnight.
The State argued that the police station was not active.
Magistrate Hussein Khota denied the application, saying the sizes of the cells at a police station were likely to be smaller with less security.
The matter has been postponed to 1 October.
