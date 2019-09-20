Ramaphosa to deliver eulogy at deputy minister Bavelile Hlongwa’s funeral

The deputy minister will be laid to rest at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Center in Durban on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at the funeral of Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Bavelile Hlongwa.

The deputy minister will be laid to rest at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Center in Durban on Saturday.

The 38-year-old was killed in an accident last Friday in Limpopo.

She had stopped to help a motorist whose car had overturned but ended up being struck by a truck.

The president has declared an official funeral and ordered that the national flag flies at half-mast until the deputy minister was laid to rest.