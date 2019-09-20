Post Office takes ‘urgent steps’ after R14m Sassa card fraud
The company recorded a loss of R14 million since January through fraud involving the new Sassa cards.
JOHANNESBURG - The Post Office on Thursday said it would take urgent steps to prevent further fraud involving social grant cards.
The company recorded a loss of R14 million since January through fraud involving the new Sassa cards.
The Post Office said less than 250 Sassa cards reported stolen were used for fraudulent transactions. Despite this, the company said social grant beneficiaries would not be impacted.
It's also implemented measures to prevent further fraud on the Sassa cards. The current threshold on offline contactless transactions has been set at zero and only online activities will be allowed.
The Post Office has confirmed several people were arrested after it uncovered the latest scam.
Popular in Local
-
EWN exclusive: 231 Joburg firefighters suspended
-
Amy'Leigh De Jager 'was never the same' after kidnapping
-
Amy’Leigh De Jager kidnapping: Accused's mission was well planned, court told
-
Gauteng residents warned to prepare for rising hot weather conditions
-
Accused confessed to kidnapping Amy’Leigh De Jager - prosecutor
-
Eugene de Kock theft used as excuse to steal from state, Zondo Inquiry told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.