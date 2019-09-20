Post Office takes ‘urgent steps’ after R14m Sassa card fraud

The company recorded a loss of R14 million since January through fraud involving the new Sassa cards.

JOHANNESBURG - The Post Office on Thursday said it would take urgent steps to prevent further fraud involving social grant cards.

The company recorded a loss of R14 million since January through fraud involving the new Sassa cards.

The Post Office said less than 250 Sassa cards reported stolen were used for fraudulent transactions. Despite this, the company said social grant beneficiaries would not be impacted.

It's also implemented measures to prevent further fraud on the Sassa cards. The current threshold on offline contactless transactions has been set at zero and only online activities will be allowed.

The Post Office has confirmed several people were arrested after it uncovered the latest scam.