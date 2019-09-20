Police deployed to Roodepoort as protesters burn tyres, block traffic
The police's Nonhlanhla Khumalo has urged motorists to avoid the area as most routes have been blocked off with rocks and burning tyres.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have been deployed to Roodepoort where several roads have been blocked off to traffic due to protest action.
It's not yet clear what has sparked the demonstrations.
"I'm still on the road, I can't even reach my station. They are burning tyres. At this stage, we don't know why they're protesting."
⚠️ALERT⚠️— David Tembe (@AsktheChiefJMPD) September 20, 2019
Roodepoort
There's protests action in the Roodepoort CBD several roads have been blockaded with rocks & burning tyres. Expect delays & diversions especially on Randfontein Rd eastbound btwn Nick Toomey & Miles Stoker. @JoburgMPD officers on scene. pic.twitter.com/RajLr8q2d4
