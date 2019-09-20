Pandor to meet African Diaspora representatives over xenophobic attacks

She's to meet with representatives of the African Diaspora in Pretoria today. Twelve people died in the violence.

JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor is expected to meet with members of the African Diaspora in Pretoria on Friday.

The meeting comes after the recent attacks against foreign nationals in and around Gauteng that led to the deaths of 12 people and looting of shops.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has also appointed special envoys to seven countries, including Nigeria, to repair the damaged relations after the violence.

Ramaphosa has apologised and insists it was acts of criminality and that South African's are not xenophobic.

The minister’s spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said: “A continuation of dialogue will be held between the Department of International Relations, led by Minister Naledi Pandor, as well as with the communities of foreign nations living in South Africa, to try and find a solution and ensure this doesn’t happen again.”