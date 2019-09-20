NGO calls for SA to have prison transfer deal after drug mule returns home
Nolubabalo Nobanda touched down on home soil on Thursday after serving seven years of a 15-year sentence in Thailand.
JOHANNESBURG - As convicted drug mule Nolubabalo Nobanda begins to rebuild her life, NGO Locked Up SA has once again echoed calls for South Africa to enter into a prison transfer agreement with other countries.
Nobanda touched down on home soil on Thursday after serving seven years of a 15-year sentence in Thailand.
She was arrested in Bangkok in 2011 after she being found with 1.5 kilograms of cocaine stuffed in her artificial dreadlocks.
The NGO has for years lobbied for South Africans serving jail time abroad to complete their sentences at home due to the appalling conditions many are exposed to in foreign countries.
The group's Patricia Gerber: "They do not have visits from their families which is extremely hard because at least there in those foreign prisons, those people living there have their loved ones but South Africans don't get visitors."
