Ndlovu Youth Choir arrive home to loud cheers, love and hugs
The group, from Moutse in Limpopo, returned on Friday after an impressive run on America’s Got Talent.
JOHANNESBURG - Scores of people gathered at the OR Tambo International Airport to welcome the Ndlovu Youth Choir back home.
The group, from Moutse in Limpopo, returned on Friday after an impressive run on America's Got Talent.
They reached the finals this week but were pipped to the $1 million prize by California native Kodi Lee.
This woman from the Sekhukhune Youth Council joined proud supporters at the airport on Friday evening.
“We’re very proud of the Ndlovu Youth Choir, to us they are winners and they will forever be winners. It’s the start of a new journey for everyone in South Africa and we’re looking forward to growing bigger and bigger.”
The choir may have missed out on the ultimate prize but they won the hearts of South Africans.
They have been hailed as the pride of the nation after becoming the first African group to advance to the finals of the talent show.
#NdlovuYouthChoir https://t.co/khqfbbez9C— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 20, 2019
"We're feeling very proud, it's overwhelming"— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 20, 2019
Hundreds await #NdlovuYouthChoir at OR Tambo International Airport.
KYM pic.twitter.com/RUhy7Yg8zB
Electric atmosphere at O.R Tambo International Airport where hundreds are gathered waiting for #NdlovuYouthChoir to touch down on home soil— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 20, 2019
KYM pic.twitter.com/Z3sMSQmkRR
