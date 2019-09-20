MPs mull removal process for Chapter 9 institution heads
The subcommittee on the review of National Assembly rules met again on Friday to discuss a road map for the proposed process that will enable Parliament to remove a Public Protector and AG.
CAPE TOWN – Members of Parliament are still locked in discussions to develop a process to remove a head of a Chapter 9 institution.
The subcommittee on the review of National Assembly rules met again on Friday to discuss a road map for the proposed process that will enable Parliament to remove a Public Protector, Auditor General or members of a commission.
Parliament’s justice committee had earlier referred the question of how it could remove of office-bearers of Chapter 9 institutions, like the Public Protector, to the subcommittee on rules to develop a procedure.
African National Congress deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude said the rules to be crafted by Parliament would have to stand the test of time.
“We must craft rules that withstand the test of time. Rules that can be used even 20 years after [we are no longer in Parliament].”
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has also submitted its own draft rules for consideration.
DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said Chapter 9 institutions were critical in a democracy and removal should be thoroughly considered.
“It should not be an easy process to remove the head of a Chapter 9 institution, certainly given the decisions that they make, the investigations and the type of work that they do in supporting this house and the constitutional democracy.”
