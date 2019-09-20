Ngam excited about SA's cricket future

The Eastern Cape union progressed to the playoffs that will take place on Monday and Tuesday next week in Benoni alongside hosts Easterns, Eastern Province and KwaZulu-Natal Inland.

CAPE TOWN - Border coach Mfuneko Ngam said he was extremely excited about the future of South African cricket after the opening round of the CSA Provincial T20.

However, it was the unions that did not make the semi-finals that gave Ngam cause for optimism.

The likes of Limpopo made their mark on the 2019 competition with some compelling performances before narrowly missing out.

“We are so excited to be in the semis, it was not easy at all this year. Some teams really surprised us, teams like Limpopo and Mpumalanga. Those guys have quality players and I'm so excited for the future of Cricket South Africa when we see players like the ones they had coming through. Easterns is a quality side when I looked at the players they've got, they are really strong." said the former Proteas fast bowler.

“In our pool, as well, we had (Western) Province who had a very good side and we had North West. But what we did was focus on what we could do rather than the quality of the opposition. We just need to try and do the same here, do the basics properly and follow up by ensuring that our processes on the day are good enough to put us into the next round.”