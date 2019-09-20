Metrobus to resume operations after 5-day strike

In an issued statement seen by Eyewitness News, bus drivers affiliated to the union downed tools this week demanding better pay and office space.

JOHANNESBURG - After five days of protesting, Metrobus said a court judgement delivered on Friday prevented members of the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union (Demawusa) from continuing with the industrial action.

In an issued statement seen by Eyewitness News, bus drivers affiliated to the union downed tools this week, demanding better pay and office space.

Demawusa embarked on a strike on Monday, leaving passengers stranded.

Metrobus said bus services would resume on Monday.