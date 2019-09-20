Man slapped with 19-year sentence for raping boy (12)

CAPE TOWN – A man has been jailed for 19 years for raping a child.

Yandisa Jonas was sentenced on Thursday in the Butterworth Regional Court.

In 2017, he attacked and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old boy.

The police’s Jackson Manatha said: “The victim fetched water from a tap when he came across the accused. He raped the young boy. The child told his parents about the incident.”