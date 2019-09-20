Kirsten believes MSL will unearth Proteas' future stars
Gary Kirsten said the tournament has all the potential to unearth future stars for the Proteas.
CAPE TOWN - Durban Heat coach Gary Kirsten is excited about what the Mzansi Super League (MSL) can do for South African cricket.
The legendary Protea will be getting his first taste of the action in Season 2.0 after being appointed as the team leader at Kingsmead earlier this season.
Kirsten has a glittering CV both as a player and a coach - he led India to the World Cup title in 2011 and is also a former South Africa coach.
The 51-year-old also has extensive experience coaching in the Indian Premier League (IPL), whilst he is also involved in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL).
“I was encouraged by the competition last year, I spoke to some of the overseas players and the general feedback was that the competition was strong. That’s good news and now it’s just about taking the learning from the last one and building on it. It’s going to be a very important competition for South African cricket," said Kirsten.
“It’s an opportunity to bring young talent through, I think IPL have done it brilliantly the way they’ve used the competition to bring young talent through that have gone on to play for India. I think this competition can play a similar role. For me, the success in these tournaments is the young players that come through and go on to play for South Africa.”
