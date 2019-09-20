View all in Latest
Joseph Mathunjwa re-elected as Amcu president

Five positions including that of the president, deputy president and treasurer were uncontested.

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa at a press briefing on 13 August 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has retained Joseph Mathunjwa as its president.

Mathunjwa was elected unopposed at the union’s national congress on Friday afternoon.

The conference comes after a protracted battle between Amcu and the Labour Relations Registrar, who threatened to deregister the union if it didn’t hold an elective conference.

This Amcu national congress is the first since 2013.

Five positions including that of the president, deputy president and treasurer were uncontested.

That means Mathunjwa remains at the helm, with Nkosikho Joni as his deputy and Jimmy Gama as treasurer general.

Mathunjwa addressed members, thanking them for trusting him to continue leading the union.

He said having led the union through troubled waters, there had been a victory.

