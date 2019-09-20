Joburg residents urged to use water sparingly as reservoirs running low
Joburg Water's Isaac Dhludhlu has once again urged residents to use water sparingly as some reservoirs are sitting below 50%.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Water has urged residents to lower their water consumption due to some of it's reservoirs running dry.
This follows a power failure at Rand Water's Vereeniging and Zuikerbosch treatment plants earlier this week.
The South African Weather Service has warned Gauteng residents to brace for "even hotter weather conditions" for the next couple of days.
"They have assured us that they've restored the service and it should start pumping up. We are expecting things to go back to normality."
Please note we opened water fully however it will take time to reach some areas of #Ennerdale and #Lawley Ext 1. Ennerdale reservoirs managed to build up to 2 meters overnight. We plead with our community to use water sparingly. Apologies for inconvenience caused. ^NN— Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) September 20, 2019
#MediaStatement— Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) September 19, 2019
^S pic.twitter.com/rQzPEZLWgt
