EWN Sport’s Fantasy Football Gameweek 6: How did you do that?!

In this week’s episode of EWN Sport Fantasy Football, we find out how one manager scored an incredible 109 points in one game week. His strategy will surprise you.

Welcome to EWN Sport’s Fantasy Football podcast - your homegrown community in the #FPL universe. Every week, we bring you the latest views on the English Premier League’s Fantasy Football League.

Your hosts Wesley Petersen, Mitch Matyana, Jason Bechervaise, Ashley Muller and Adrian Ephraim will guide you through the pitfalls and hopefully help you make the right choices before gameweek.

In this week’s episode, we speak to one of the fastest movers on our league, manager of blade squad Brendon Ephraim, who scored a whopping 109 points in Gameweek 5 to move from 26th to 2nd spot on our EWN Sport Fantasy Football League. We find out how he did it and what tips he has for us going into Gameweek 6.

Bechervaise, meanwhile, bamboozles us with more stats from the English Premier League, and yes, he’s still on the Pukki Train.

It’s been another exciting weekend of football and the action continues unabated. For the first season in a long time, we have so much choice. There is any number of players every week who are scoring big points. “The template is all over the place,” said Jason.

“There are no clean sheets to be found,” said Petersen. “There is no sure bet this season.”

This week’s dumb question comes courtesy of Ephraim (as always) and it has to do with the timing of transfers.

When should one do them? Jason has some sage advice, while Muller suffers a severe case of Murphy’s Law - getting rid of players just before they start scoring points.