Elsies River mass shooting suspect: I didn’t kill those children

CAPE TOWN - The Goodwood Magistrates Court was filled with anti-gang unit members as suspects appeared in connection with a mass shooting in Elsies River.

Four people, including three children, were killed when gunmen stormed a wendy house on Tuesday night.

The children’s mothers were wounded in the shooting.

Three suspects were arrested shortly after the shooting. Two of the alleged gunmen appeared in the Goodwood Magistrates Court. They’re each facing four counts of murder.

It’s not yet clear when the third suspect will appear. Court officials said the charge sheets were still incomplete.

Rowan Stuurman seemed confused and out of sorts while standing in the dock. After the case was postponed, he burst into tears shouting: “It wasn’t me. I didn’t kill those children.”

His co-accused Peter Nokewes told the court the real killers were still out there walking the streets of Clarke’s Estate.

The matter has been postponed to next week for bail information.

