Edries Burton hints at going into coaching soon

CAPE TOWN - Santos FC stalwart and former Cape Town Spurs and AmaZulu defender Edries Burton said soon he would be back in the beautiful game, but this time in coaching.

Burton joined Santos from amateur club Moonlighters AFC before joining Cape Town Spurs and AmaZulu.

After retirement, he became the Chief Operations Manager at Santos in 2014 before he became the CEO of National First Division side, Cape Town All-Stars.

He was then appointed as Chief Executive Officer at Vasco da Gama in 2015 - the team later renamed to Stellenbosch FC.

"I'd love to go into coaching one day - it will very soon, I'm currently involved in the community projects. I watch and I'm involved in a lot of amateur footballs in Cape Town," said Burton.

"Also, I'd love to see my old club Santos coming back in the spotlight but again a lot of things need to change for that to happen. Change is good; I'm sure if that change is done properly, then we should be fine."

Burton also thinks Cape Town City FC coach Benni McCarthy would be the best fit for the Bafana Bafana post should there be a need.

Last month, South African Football Association (Safa) appointed Molefi Ntseki as the new Bafana head coach, taking over from Stuart Baxter who left the position in July.

"I like Benni, he's my kind of coach, my kind of player - he carries his heart on his sleeve - he says it as it is and doesn't matter to who, when and where. In saying that, I believe he's got the personality, he's got the character to be a Bafana coach. A little bit young in coaching in terms of experience but you never too young for those things and thanks to John Comitis [Cape Town City chairman] - he believed in him and he's done the business well," said Burton.



"I would still want to see him maybe experience a little bit more but I know if the job was there, Benni would be the first one to take it irrespective of when. He has the personality and character and he's a players' coach - he's been around and did everything as a player. He adds value to today's football and he breathes success."