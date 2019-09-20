Demi Moore's memoir helped her feel 'okay to really be seen'

The 56-year-old actress is gearing up to publish her tell-all memoir 'Inside Out' on 24 September.

LONDON - Demi Moore wrote her memoir so she could "get to a place where [she's] okay to really be seen" because she no longer has to "protect" anything.

The 56-year-old actress is gearing up to publish her tell-all memoir Inside Out on 24 September and has said her decision to write the tome came as she wanted to put her life out there for the public to see, so she doesn't have to "protect" anything anymore.

She explained: "I think my desire was to really get to a place where I am OK to really be seen. When there isn't anything to protect. That's a great spot."

Inside Out is set to reveal the inner workings of her life - including her marriages to former husbands Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher, as well as her battle with substance abuse - and Moore says she began working on the book almost a decade ago.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: "Then I had to really put it on the shelf for a while. It's like trying to really create what is the arc of a whole life, and really bring it so that it has a real shape. That has a completion when life is still in process and far from being complete.

"I centred [the book] on a fundamental question, which is, 'How did I get here?' Coming from where I've come from, how did I get here? That created a shape. Once I had the shape it became far easier because I wasn't trying to answer or address everything. I just was answering that piece from where I kind of start the book, which is right at 50."

Ahead of the release of her book, Moore spoke to the New York Times newspaper about the subjects within the tome, which include the miscarriage she suffered six months into her pregnancy.

The Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle was expecting a baby girl with her then-partner Ashton Kutcher, and planned to call the tot Chaplin Ray before tragically losing the baby just three months before she was due to give birth.

The miscarriage pushed Moore to begin drinking again as she blamed herself, and after several unsuccessful attempts at fertility treatment, she began abusing Vicodin.