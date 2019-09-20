DA councillor, 2 suspects to appear in court after Hillbrow Pep store robbed

Police said the councillor, along with two of his accomplices, were stopped and searched when officers found cash, firearms and ammunition.

JOHANNESBURG - A Democratic Alliance councillor along with two suspects are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday in connection with a business robbery.

It's understood the man, who is a councillor in the West Rand Municipality, was arrested on Tuesday after a Pep store in Hillbrow was targeted.

Spokesperson Musa Shihambe said: “Whilst they were busy searching the people from the Pep store, they approached the police and told the police those guys just robbed them.”