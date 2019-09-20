DA councillor, 2 suspects to appear in court after Hillbrow Pep store robbed
Police said the councillor, along with two of his accomplices, were stopped and searched when officers found cash, firearms and ammunition.
JOHANNESBURG - A Democratic Alliance councillor along with two suspects are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday in connection with a business robbery.
It's understood the man, who is a councillor in the West Rand Municipality, was arrested on Tuesday after a Pep store in Hillbrow was targeted.
Police said the councillor, along with two of his accomplices, were stopped and searched when officers found cash, firearms and ammunition.
Spokesperson Musa Shihambe said: “Whilst they were busy searching the people from the Pep store, they approached the police and told the police those guys just robbed them.”
Popular in Local
-
Zinhle Maditla handed four life sentences for killing her children
-
Amy’Leigh De Jager kidnapping: Accused's mission was well planned, court told
-
EWN exclusive: 231 Joburg firefighters suspended
-
Police deployed to Roodepoort as protesters burn tyres, block traffic
-
NGO calls for SA to have prison transfer deal after drug mule returns home
-
Stellenbosch University to contribute to Clarissa Lindoor's funeral
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.