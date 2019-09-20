Ramaphosa visits Hlongwa’s home ahead of funeral
The 38-year-old deputy mineral resources minister was killed after a truck ploughed into the car she was travelling in last week in Limpopo.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has visited the home of late Deputy Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bavelile Hlongwa in Durban.
The 38-year-old was killed after a truck ploughed into the car she was travelling in last week in Limpopo.
She had initially stopped to assist in an earlier accident.
Ramaphosa said Hlongwa was an intelligent person with a passion to serve the country.
“At a very young age, she had already committed to wanting to serve in a way that will improve the lives of many.”
The late deputy minister’s funeral service will take place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Center on Saturday.
Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy at the service.
