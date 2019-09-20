View all in Latest
Cricket match-fixer Gulam Bodi’s sentencing postponed

Bodi was found guilty of match-fixing after acting as a link between bookmakers and domestic players during the 2015 RAM Slam T20 competition.

FILE: Former Proteas player Gulam Bodi. Picture: Facebook.
FILE: Former Proteas player Gulam Bodi. Picture: Facebook.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The sentencing of match-fixer Gulam Bodi at the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court has been postponed to 16 October 2019.

Bodi has pleaded guilty to eight charges of corruption.

In 2016, the cricketer was found guilty of match-fixing after acting as a link between bookmakers and domestic players during the 2015 RAM Slam T20 competition.

Cricket South Africa found that he offered players "rewards" for certain outcomes of matches.

The State is asking for five years imprisonment in a case that is a first of its kind in South Africa.

Six players, Ethy Mbhalati, Alviro Petersen, Thami Tsolekile, Jean Symes, Lonwabo Tsotsobe and Pume Matshikwe, were also involved in the scandal and received suspensions of their own.

