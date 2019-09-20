Bavelile Hlongwa dreamed of becoming ANC president, memorial service told
African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini paid tribute to the late Bavelile Hlongwa, describing her as an inspiration to young women.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini paid tribute to the late Bavelile Hlongwa, describing her as an inspiration to young women.
Dlamini was among dozens of speakers at a memorial service held for the 38-year-old deputy minister in Durban on Thursday night.
The memorial service of the late Deputy Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bavelile Hlongwa has commenced at the Durban City Hall. Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to be among the speakers this afternoon. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/s06hWPeRj8— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 19, 2019
Hlongwa, who served in the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, was killed in an accident last Friday in Limpopo.
She had stopped to help a motorist whose car had overturned but her vehicle ended up being struck by a truck.
Dlamini said Hlongwa was prepared to die for the issues she was passionate about.
“She strongly believed in the struggle for the emancipation of women.”
Hlongwa’s friend and comrade Precious Banda has described her as a champion of women and the marginalised.
“She stood with victims and families of survivors. Even on her last day, she spoke about it on social media. She believed that young women could not forever be deputised and that’s why she dreamt about becoming the president of the ANC one day.”
Hlongwa is survived by her mother, five siblings and four adopted children.
Former President @PresJGZuma takes to the podium at the #BavelileHlongwaMemorial . @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/QTqIgQ68Ne— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 19, 2019
