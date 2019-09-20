Anti-smoking council calls on govt to regulate e-cigarettes in SA

This follows multiple deaths linked to vaping in the United States.

CAPE TOWN - Government needs to put out e-cigarettes: that’s what the National Council Against Smoking is hoping for.

It wants e-cigarettes to be better regulated. This follows multiple deaths linked to vaping in the United States.

The draft tobacco bill, which was released for public comment last year, included the regulation of e-cigarettes.

The council’s Savera Kalideen said: “More than 90 countries have regulated e-cigarettes, and some have started banning them. We should expect South Africa to join those 90 countries and regulate e-cigarettes.”