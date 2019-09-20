Amy’Leigh De Jager kidnapping: Accused's mission was well planned, court told
Investigating officer Clayton Motloung told the court that considering that the accused kidnapped a minor and tried to extort money from her parents, they were likely to get hefty sentences if convicted.
JOHANNESBURG - Three people arrested after the kidnapping of a six-year-old Vanderbijlpark girl will return to court on Friday morning as they seek bail.
The hearing in the case against Tharina Human, Laetitia Nel and Pieter Van Zyl started on Thursday.
They were arrested after Amy’Leigh De Jager was kidnapped outside her earlier this month while being dropped off by her mother. The girl was reunited with her family 24 hours later.
The kidnappers had demanded a ransom.
The constable also said that some of the State witnesses were family members of the accused and could be intimidated if bail was granted.
Motloung has told the court that the accused's mission was well planned because they initially wanted to fake the kidnapping of Human.
He said when that didn't work, Human suggested they take one of her family members because her brother would pay.
WATCH: Amy’Leigh De Jager’s alleged kidnappers ‘needed money to pay off debt’
