Go

Alleged middleman in Jayde Panayiotou murder expected back in court

Luthando Siyoni, who worked as a bouncer for Christopher Panayiotou, allegedly found the hitmen who kidnapped and killed his boss’ wife.

FILE: Jayde Panayiotou on her wedding day. Picture: facebook.com
41 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The alleged middleman in the Jayde Panayiotou murder case is back in the High Court in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

The teacher was kidnapped and killed in April 2015 on the instruction of her husband.

Christopher Panayiotou and two others are already serving lengthy prison terms.

While the court has already finalised the case against three men for Jayde Panayiotou’s death, the man who allegedly helped her husband find hitmen has yet to stand trial.

Luthando Siyoni could on Friday learn when he'll be going on trial. Siyoni, who worked as a bouncer for Christopher Panayiotou, allegedly found the hitmen who kidnapped and killed his boss’ wife.

He initially turned State witness, but his immunity from prosecution was revoked when he recanted his police confession while on the stand.

After he was charged, Siyoni went on the run for six months before he was tracked down.

