Alleged middle man in Jayde Panayiotou murder appears in court
The Uitenhage teacher was kidnapped and killed in April 2015 on the instruction of her husband.
CAPE TOWN - The alleged middleman in the Jayde Panayiotou murder has made a brief appearance in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Friday.
Christopher Panayiotou and two others are already serving lengthy prison terms.
The case against Luthando Siyoni has been postponed until 14 October.
The delay is due to the former bouncer's failure to settle his legal fees.
Siyoni was initially a State witness but his immunity from prosecution was revoked.
This after he recanted on a police confession in which he implicated Panayiotou as the mastermind behind his Jayde's murder.
However, Siyoni went on the run before he could stand trial and was arrested six months later.
