AfriForum denied leave to appeal apartheid flag hate speech ruling
The matter was brought by the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the Human Rights Commission last month, asking the court to stop the display of the flag.
JOHANNESBURG - The Equality Court has denied AfriForum leave to appeal a ruling declaring the gratuitous display of the apartheid flag as hate speech.
The lobby group approached the court arguing that banning the flag was a violation of freedom of speech.
The matter was brought by the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the Human Rights Commission last month, asking the court to stop the display of the flag.
Earlier this week, the High Court in Johannesburg ruled that AfriForum's Ernst Roets did not break the law when he posted a picture of the apartheid flag just hours after the Equality Court had ruled that its gratuitous display amounted to hate speech.
The application was brought by the Nelson Mandela Foundation saying that Roets was in contempt of court.
But deputy CEO of AfriForum argued that the display of the old flag could still be used for artistic, journalist and academic purposes.
Popular in Local
-
Zinhle Maditla handed four life sentences for killing her children
-
Amy’Leigh De Jager kidnapping: Accused's mission was well planned, court told
-
EWN exclusive: 231 Joburg firefighters suspended
-
Police deployed to Roodepoort as protesters burn tyres, block traffic
-
NGO calls for SA to have prison transfer deal after drug mule returns home
-
Roelofse tells Zondo Inquiry why he believed Mdluli was being protected
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.