Accused in Elsies River child murders: 'I didn’t kill those children'

The two suspects were apprehended after gunmen stormed a Wendy house in Clarkes Estate on Tuesday night and shot dead an 18-year-old man and three children.

CAPE TOWN - Two of the three men arrested in connection with child murders in Elsies River on Friday told the Goodwood Magistrates Court they've been wrongfully accused.

It's not yet clear when the third suspect will appear and court officials said the charge sheets were still incomplete.

A mumbling Rowan Stuurman seemed confused while standing in the dock throughout court proceedings.

Before being led back down into the police holding cells Stuurman burst into tears shouting: “it wasn’t me, I didn’t kill those children”.

His co-accused, a nervous-looking Peter Nokewes raised his hand during proceedings. He told the court the real killers were still out there freely walking the streets of Clarkes Estate.

The matter has been postponed to next week for bail information.

At the same time, scores of people packed the Adriaanse Civic Centre in Elsies River in memory of 10-year-old Toslin Samuels, MJ Samuels and Adrian Alexander, both 12 -years-old.

The children's two mothers were wounded in the shooting.