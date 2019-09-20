6 people killed, 8 others injured in KZN multi-vehicle crash

The multi-vehicle crash took place after the driver of a heavy-duty truck lost control of the vehicle leading to a pile-up on the road.

JOHANNESBURG - Six people have been killed and eight injured in an accident in Cato Ridge, near Durban.

The multi-vehicle crash took place after the driver of a heavy-duty truck lost control of the vehicle leading to a pile-up on the road on Friday.

Paramedics are still on the scene of the accident.

EMS spokesperson Robert MaKenzie said: “Tragically, a sixth person has just passed away due to the serious crash.

"Paramedics together with several private ambulance services have treated eight patients. The exact cause of the crash is not known at this stage and is being investigated.”