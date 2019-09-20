6 people killed, 8 others injured in KZN multi-vehicle crash
The multi-vehicle crash took place after the driver of a heavy-duty truck lost control of the vehicle leading to a pile-up on the road.
JOHANNESBURG - Six people have been killed and eight injured in an accident in Cato Ridge, near Durban.
The multi-vehicle crash took place after the driver of a heavy-duty truck lost control of the vehicle leading to a pile-up on the road on Friday.
Paramedics are still on the scene of the accident.
EMS spokesperson Robert MaKenzie said: “Tragically, a sixth person has just passed away due to the serious crash.
"Paramedics together with several private ambulance services have treated eight patients. The exact cause of the crash is not known at this stage and is being investigated.”
Popular in Local
-
Request by 2 of De Jager’s accused kidnappers to switch prisons denied
-
Amy’Leigh De Jager kidnapping: Accused's mission was well planned, court told
-
Zinhle Maditla handed four life sentences for killing her children
-
EWN exclusive: 231 Joburg firefighters suspended
-
Elsies River mass shooting suspect: I didn’t kill those children
-
Alleged middle man in Jayde Panayiotou murder appears in court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.