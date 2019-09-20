1,500 flee homes in SA amid xenophobic violence: UN
South Africa, the continent's second-largest economy, is a major destination for other African migrants. But they are often targeted by some locals who blame them for a lack of jobs.
GENEVA - At least 1,500 foreign nationals have been forced to flee their homes in South Africa amid a surge in deadly xenophobic violence in the country, the United Nations said on Friday.
The UN refugee agency voiced alarm at the violence, which reportedly killed at least 12 people -- both foreign nationals and South Africans -- in and around Johannesburg earlier this month in a spate of attacks against foreigners fuelled by soaring unemployment and poverty.
"At least 1,500 foreign nationals, predominantly migrants but also refugees and asylum-seekers, have been forced to flee their homes," UNHCR spokesman Charlie Yaxley told reporters in Geneva.
He said the agency's staff had in recent weeks received "a significant increase in calls to our telephone hotlines, with people reporting that their homes and businesses have been looted, buildings and property have been set on fire."
They were also receiving reports of "increased gang activity on the streets and rising incidents of sexual and gender-based violence," he said.
South Africa, the continent's second-largest economy, is a major destination for other African migrants. But they are often targeted by some locals who blame them for a lack of jobs.
"Many refugees are now too afraid to go to work or carry out their day-to-day trade, despite having no alternative sources of income," Yaxley said.
Over the past two weeks, some 500 Nigerians have been repatriated amid the attacks in Johannesburg, including many directed at Nigerian-owned businesses and properties.
And according to the UN, some 800 people, mainly from Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe, have sought safety in community halls in Katlehong.
"Many wish to return home, saying they no longer feel safe in South Africa," Yaxley said.
UNHCR, he said, was strengthening its response and operational presence in South Africa to work with the government and other partners to help ensure the refugees' safety.
"We are deploying additional staff and resources, including relief items, emergency shelter, psycho-social care, legal assistance and support with the recovery of lost livelihoods," he said, adding that experts in child protection and sexual and gender-based violence were also being deployed.
Authorities in South Africa must "take every possible measure to ensure people's safety and welfare," Yaxley said.
"No effort should be spared to quell the violence and enforce rule of law," he said, insisting that perpetrators should be held to account.
He also called on "those with a voice in the public domain ... to ensure their language does not further inflame the situation."
Foreigners, he said, must "not become scapegoats for complex socio-economic challenges."
Popular in Local
-
Request by 2 of De Jager’s accused kidnappers to switch prisons denied
-
Zinhle Maditla handed four life sentences for killing her children
-
Amy’Leigh De Jager kidnapping: Accused's mission was well planned, court told
-
EWN exclusive: 231 Joburg firefighters suspended
-
Elsies River mass shooting suspect: I didn’t kill those children
-
AfriForum denied leave to appeal apartheid flag hate speech ruling
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.