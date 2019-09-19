Zimbabwe court orders police not to interfere with doctors’ march

HARARE - The Zimbabwe High Court on Thursday ordered police not to interfere with a march by doctors to demand the whereabouts of their missing leader, Peter Magombeyi.

On Wednesday, riot police blocked the doctors from marching to Parliament to deliver a petition over Magombeyi, who hasn’t been seen since his alleged abduction five days ago.

The ruling by High Court Judge Clement Phiri was in response to an urgent application filed by the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA).

The judge ordered police not to interfere with Thursday’s planned march from Harare’s main Parirenyatwa hospital to Parliament.

The ZHDA wanted to petition MPs to help find Magombeyi, abducted from his home in Harare on Saturday night.

The ruling party claimed the abduction was staged to discredit the government ahead of the United Nations General Assembly, which President Emmerson Mnangagwa was due to attend next week.

The doctors alleged that their members were regularly threatened with death for refusing government pay offers.